FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Sri Lanka Dialog Q2 group net 950.3 mln rupees vs 879.5 mln year ago
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 2, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Sri Lanka Dialog Q2 group net 950.3 mln rupees vs 879.5 mln year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Group results for the June
quarter of Dialog Axiata, Sri Lanka's top mobile
operator and a unit of Malaysia's Axiata, as released
on Friday (in millions of rupees unless stated):  
      
                               Q2 2013      Q2 2012           
 Net profit/(loss)               950.3        879.5            
 Revenue                      15,629.9     14,066.3            
 Earning per share    
  (basic in rupees)              0.119        0.110   
    Dialog Axiata was listed on the Colombo bourse in July 2005
and is one of the heavily weighted shares by market
capitalisation.
 ($1 = 131.650 Sri Lanka rupees) 

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.