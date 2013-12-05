FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Recycled packaging maker DS Smith's profit rises 52 pct
December 5, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

Recycled packaging maker DS Smith's profit rises 52 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - British recycled packaging provider DS Smith reported a 52 percent rise in first-half profit as it gained market share and benefited from the acquisition of a Swedish recycled packaging business last year.

Pretax profit rose to 85 million pounds ($139 million) in the six months ended Oct. 31 from 55.8 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose about 25 percent to 2.08 billion pounds.

DS Smith, which acquired Swedish packaging business SCA in January 2012, said market share gains have spurred volume growth in corrugated packaging, particularly in Germany and Central and Eastern Europe.

The company, whose customers include Proctor & Gamble Co , Nestle SA, and Unilever Plc, said it continues to expect good progress over the rest of the year.

The company also raised its interim dividend to 3.2 pence per share from 2.5 pence.

Shares in the company closed at 299 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

