Aug 6 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by lower revenue from its systems business, and the company cut its 2013 forecast.

Net income fell to $33.6 million, or 37 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $111 million, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 46 percent to $519.8 million.