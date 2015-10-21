FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Handelsbanken Q3 profit below forecast
October 21, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Handelsbanken Q3 profit below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to cover additional snaps)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken reported third-quarter operating profit below expectations on Wednesday as the bank showed a surprise fall in interest income.

Operating profit in the quarter fell to 4.73 billion Swedish crowns ($570 million), lagging a mean forecast for 5.02 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.90 billion in the year-earlier period.

Net interest income, which includes revenue on mortgages and loans to companies, unexpectedly fell to 6.83 billion crowns from 7.0 billion in the year-ago period and lagged the forecast of 7.10 billion in the poll. ($1 = 8.3022 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

