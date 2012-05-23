FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka Keells Q4 net up 61 pct yr/yr
May 23, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka Keells Q4 net up 61 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, May 23 (Reuters) - Group results for Sri Lanka’s top conglomerate and market heavyweight John Keells Holdings PLC for the three months ended March. 31, 2012, released on Wednesday (in millions of rupees unless stated):

Q4 2012 Q4 2011 Net profit 4,096.6 2,550.7 Revenue 22,428.9 17,997.9 Earnings per share (rupees, basic) 4.86 3.05

NOTE - Results are provisional and unaudited.

John Keells Holdings is the market heavyweight on the Colombo Stock Exchange and is among the most liquid stocks on the bourse, making it a favourite of offshore investors. ($1=129.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

