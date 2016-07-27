FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Dutch telecoms firm KPN's core profit falls as sales decline
July 27, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Dutch telecoms firm KPN's core profit falls as sales decline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on outlook, shares, CEO quotes)

AMSTERDAM, July 27 (Reuters) - KPN, the Netherlands' largest telecommunications company, reported a fall in second-quarter core earnings on Wednesday, as cost cutting failed to offset declining sales in both business and consumer segments.

Adjusted earnings before interest taxation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 1.7 percent to 592 million euros ($651 million), while sales dropped 3.7 percent to 1.68 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected EBITDA of 584 million euros on sales of 1.7 billion euros.

KPN's shares fell more than 2 percent in morning trading in Amsterdam.

Second-quarter sales to consumer clients slipped nearly 1 percent year-on-year to 767 million euros, while revenue in the business segment dropped 5.8 percent to 573 million euros, KPN said.

"We are satisfied with the progress in the second quarter," Chief Executive Eelco Blok told journalists, adding the company is maintaining its outlook for 2016 with EBITDA seen in line with 2015.

To achieve that target, KPN expects financial performance to improve strongly in the second half of 2016, he said. ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Susan Thomas)

