February 3, 2016 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Macquarie net profit down in Dec qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd said on Thursday net profit fell in the December quarter, from the previous quarter, though it still expected results for the full 2016 fiscal year to beat the previous year.

Describing trading conditions in the December quarter as “satisfactory”, Macquarie said it also expected the result for the half year to March 31 to be lower than the previous half.

“The Group’s short term outlook remains subject to a range of challenges including market conditions, the impact of foreign exchange, the cost of our continued conservative approach to funding and capital and potential regulatory changes and tax uncertainties,” the bank said in a statement.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Alison Williams

