BRIEF-Ossur lifts full-year profit guidance after Q3

COPENHAGEN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Ossur hf : ** Q3 profit increased by 26 percent and amounted to $16 million or 13 percent of sales, compared to $13 million or 12 percent of sales in Q3 2013. ** Upgrades full-year guidance due to strong growth in sales and good profitability ** Expects now 2014 EBITDA margin in the range of 20-21 percent of sales (previously 19-20 percent) ** Chief executive Jon Sigurdsson says: "We are pleased to deliver another quarter with strong profitability and our best cash flow to date. We are seeing continued excellent prosthetics sales across all our major markets and product lines. Our results in bracing and supports are in line with expectations. Our emphasis on increased profitability from product rationalization efforts and focus on selling high end innovative products is yielding promising results."