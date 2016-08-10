Rothschild cautious on outlook

LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - Rothschild & Co said it is "cautious for the rest of the financial year" about its global advisory business after the UK electorate voted to leave the European Union, despite reporting a 15% rise in revenues to 240.3m during its first quarter.

"It is challenging to forecast the outlook for the remaining nine months of the current financial year, especially for our global advisory business," said the Paris-based firm. However, Rothschild said it had a decent slate of potential business.

"Our pipeline remains strong notwithstanding the potential effects of Brexit, reflecting our extensive international footprint and broad sector coverage," it said in the statement covering the three months to the end of June.

Rothschild's performance compared well with peers. The five largest US investment banks said their advisory revenue rose 3.7% on average during the quarter. The best performances came from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, up 20%, and Morgan Stanley, ahead by 18% year-on-year.

Direct rival Lazard had a worse quarter, showing a 9% fall in its financial advisory revenues to US$287m, against a strong period a year ago. Both Lazard and Rothschild include debt restructuring advice as well as M&A and equity advisory in this division.

However, Rothschild's 15% increase was not as strong as Evercore, which saw advisory revenues rise 49% year-on-year to US$257m. It did better than Moelis which said revenues only rose 5% to US$132m.

The figures reflect a 23% drop in the number of completed global M&A transactions in the period from a year earlier, according to Moelis. European banks bore the brunt of this downturn; Deutsche Bank said its advisory revenues halved to 74m in the three months to June 30.

Overall underwriting and advisory revenues dropped 12% for all European banks. Barclays bucked the trend with a 7% rise in banking - which includes advisory and underwriting fees - to £622m, one of its best quarters ever.

Rothschild is looking to boost its US business. It has recently hired two former UBS bankers, James Neissa and Lee LeBrun, to lead its North American business after current leader Steve Ledoux stepped down.

Neissa was most recently joint global head of investment banking at UBS and a member of the global executive committee. He had also served as co-head of global M&A at UBS, based in London and New York, where he helped build the bank's US M&A franchise.

The firm is advising German chemicals group Bayer on its proposed US$64bn acquisition of US seed maker Monsanto.

Rothschild, being based in Paris but with a substantial operation in London, is not worried about Brexit affecting its overall business.

"With regard to the impact on our operational structure, Rothschild & Co is regulated to varying degrees in a number of countries both within and outside the European Union and although some organisational changes may be required up to and following Brexit, we do not expect these to have a material impact on our business," said the firm.

Including fees from asset management, Rothschild's total revenues rose 15% to 390.2m. The group did not report expenses and profit figures for the first quarter. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)