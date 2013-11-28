FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 28, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

RPC Group profit falls marginally on European market weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Plastic-packaging maker RPC Group Plc said profit in the first half fell marginally due to weakness in the European markets.

“Continued weakness in continental markets and up-front costs related to future growth have offset benefits in other areas,” RPC said in a statement on Thursday.

Adjusted operating profit fell to 46.6 million pounds ($75.85 million) in the first half from 47 million pounds.

RPC, which makes packaging for Nivea beauty products and Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee-machine capsules, said revenue rose 8.5 percent to 525 million pounds.

RPC, which generates 44 percent of its revenue from Europe, said it is planning a selective consolidation of the fragmented European packaging market through targeted acquisitions.

