U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 22 - 1800 ET
June 22, 2012 / 2:02 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 22 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts.
It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CARNIVAL CORP                         Q2   LEISURE                    USD     0.08     0.20     0.12   3545.3   3538.0     -7.3
 DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC                Q4   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     1.15     1.15     0.00   2108.7   2065.6    -43.1
 TIO NETWORKS CORP                     Q3   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    CAD     0.01     0.00    -0.01     11.3     10.3     -1.0
 

