U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 22 - 1800 ET

June 22 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CARNIVAL CORP Q2 LEISURE USD 0.08 0.20 0.12 3545.3 3538.0 -7.3 DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC Q4 RETAILING - FOODS USD 1.15 1.15 0.00 2108.7 2065.6 -43.1 TIO NETWORKS CORP Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES CAD 0.01 0.00 -0.01 11.3 10.3 -1.0 ((Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780