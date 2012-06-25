FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 25 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
June 25, 2012 / 12:02 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 25 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts.
It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                   Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 APOLLO GROUP                          Q3   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.97     1.20     0.23   1117.2   1130.8     13.6
 ENNIS INC                             Q1   OFFICE PRODUCTS            USD     0.15     0.15     0.00    140.9    142.5      1.6
 ORKO SILVER CORP                      Q2   PRECIOUS METALS            CAD    -0.01    -0.02    -0.01       --       --       --
 PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORP             Q1   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.24     0.24     0.00     45.0     46.0      1.0
 SYNNEX CORP                           Q2   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD     0.90     0.90     0.00   2510.2   2482.8    -27.4
 
 Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

