U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 25 - 1800 ET

June 25 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev APOLLO GROUP Q3 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.97 1.20 0.23 1117.2 1130.8 13.6 ENNIS INC Q1 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.15 0.15 0.00 140.9 142.5 1.6 ORKO SILVER CORP Q2 PRECIOUS METALS CAD -0.01 -0.02 -0.01 -- -- -- PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORP Q1 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.24 0.24 0.00 45.0 46.0 1.0 SYNNEX CORP Q2 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.90 0.90 0.00 2510.2 2482.8 -27.4