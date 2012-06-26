U.S. daily earnings hits & misses June 26 - 1800 ET

June 26 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AEROVIRONMENT INC Q4 DEFENSE USD 0.72 0.80 0.08 111.3 110.7 -0.6 H&R BLOCK INC Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 2.05 -- -- 2012.1 2000.7 -11.4 LDK SOLAR CO LTD Q1 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -1.14 -1.46 -0.32 225.5 200.1 -25.4 ROBBINS & MYERS INC Q3 ELECTRICAL USD 0.90 0.92 0.02 267.2 266.3 -0.8 SEALY CORP Q2 CLOTHING USD 0.00 0.03 0.03 311.9 312.0 0.2 *****