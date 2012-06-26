FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. daily earnings hits & misses June 26 - 1800 ET
June 26, 2012 / 1:22 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. daily earnings hits & misses June 26 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met
or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
   
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AEROVIRONMENT INC                     Q4   DEFENSE                    USD     0.72     0.80     0.08    111.3    110.7     -0.6
 H&R BLOCK INC                         Q4   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     2.05       --       --   2012.1   2000.7    -11.4
 LDK SOLAR CO LTD                      Q1   ALTERNATIVE ENERGY         USD    -1.14    -1.46    -0.32    225.5    200.1    -25.4
 ROBBINS & MYERS INC                   Q3   ELECTRICAL                 USD     0.90     0.92     0.02    267.2    266.3     -0.8
 SEALY CORP                            Q2   CLOTHING                   USD     0.00     0.03     0.03    311.9    312.0      0.2
         *****

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
