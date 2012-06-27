FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. daily earnings hits & misses June 27 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
June 27, 2012 / 11:02 AM / in 5 years

U.S. daily earnings hits & misses June 27 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met
or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts.
It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
   
 
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC             Q4   MACHINERY                  USD    -0.35    -0.30     0.05    110.0    109.2     -0.8
 COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY             Q3   STEEL                      USD     0.37     0.34    -0.03   2135.6   2006.7   -128.9
 FLOW INTERNATIONAL CORPO              Q4   MACHINERY                  USD     0.04     0.04     0.00     62.6     63.4      0.8
 GENERAL MILLS INC                     Q4   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.59     0.60     0.01   4105.1   4066.4    -38.7
 HERMAN  MILLER INC                    Q4   OFFICE PRODUCTS            USD     0.30       --       --    426.9    420.7     -6.2
 LENNAR CORPORATION                    Q2   HOME BUILDING              USD     0.17     0.21     0.04    885.7    930.2     44.5
 LINDSAY CORP                          Q3   MACHINERY                  USD     1.36     1.47     0.11    166.2    172.1      5.9
 MCCORMICK & CO INC                    Q2   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.60     0.60     0.00    969.8    984.0     14.2
 MONSANTO CO/NEW                       Q3   CHEMICALS                  USD     1.60     1.63     0.03   3995.9   4219.0    223.1
 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS                      Q2   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.15     0.16     0.02    317.0    307.5     -9.5
 PAYCHEX INC                           Q4   INDUSTRIAL SERVICES        USD     0.34     0.34     0.00    557.7    551.5     -6.2
 PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP                Q2   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.17     0.21     0.04    112.4    114.6      2.2
 UNIFIRST CORPORATION                  Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.99     1.16     0.17    311.6    320.9      9.3

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.