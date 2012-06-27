U.S. daily earnings hits & misses June 27 - 1800 ET

June 27 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC Q4 MACHINERY USD -0.35 -0.30 0.05 110.0 109.2 -0.8 COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY Q3 STEEL USD 0.37 0.34 -0.03 2135.6 2006.7 -128.9 FLOW INTERNATIONAL CORPO Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.04 0.04 0.00 62.6 63.4 0.8 GENERAL MILLS INC Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.59 0.60 0.01 4105.1 4066.4 -38.7 HERMAN MILLER INC Q4 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.30 -- -- 426.9 420.7 -6.2 LENNAR CORPORATION Q2 HOME BUILDING USD 0.17 0.21 0.04 885.7 930.2 44.5 LINDSAY CORP Q3 MACHINERY USD 1.36 1.47 0.11 166.2 172.1 5.9 MCCORMICK & CO INC Q2 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.60 0.60 0.00 969.8 984.0 14.2 MONSANTO CO/NEW Q3 CHEMICALS USD 1.60 1.63 0.03 3995.9 4219.0 223.1 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS Q2 CHEMICALS USD 0.15 0.16 0.02 317.0 307.5 -9.5 PAYCHEX INC Q4 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.34 0.34 0.00 557.7 551.5 -6.2 PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.17 0.21 0.04 112.4 114.6 2.2 UNIFIRST CORPORATION Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.99 1.16 0.17 311.6 320.9 9.3