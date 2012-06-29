U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 29 - 1800 ET

June 29 (Reuters) - The following U.S. companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC Q1 BEVERAGES USD 0.39 0.40 0.01 646.6 -- -- FINISH LINE INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.23 0.24 0.01 320.7 319.0 -1.6 GAFISA SA Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.29 -2.64 -2.93 613.6 51.8 -561.8 KB HOME Q2 HOME BUILDING USD -0.34 -0.37 -0.03 294.5 302.9 8.4