U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 5 - 1800 ET
July 5, 2012 / 1:02 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 5 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts.
    It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.                                                                                                               
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY C              Q2   LEISURE                   USD   0.40     0.52     0.12     158.7    179.6    20.9
 KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD INC                Q4   PRECIOUS METALS           CAD   0.15     0.00    -0.15     43.0     40.0    -3.0
 MTY FOOD GROUP INC                    Q2   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC     CAD   0.28     0.28     0.00     --       --       --
 RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD                Q2   TOOLS AND HARDWARE        CAD   0.54     0.57     0.03     --       --       --
 TORTOISE CAPITAL RESOURC              Q2   FINANCIAL SERVICES        USD   0.05     0.22     0.17     3076.0   --       --
 XYRATEX LTD                           Q2   OTHER COMPUTERS           USD   0.29     0.32     0.03     327.0    322.1   -4.9

