U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 5 - 1800 ET

July 5 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ***** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY C Q2 LEISURE USD 0.40 0.52 0.12 158.7 179.6 20.9 KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD INC Q4 PRECIOUS METALS CAD 0.15 0.00 -0.15 43.0 40.0 -3.0 MTY FOOD GROUP INC Q2 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC CAD 0.28 0.28 0.00 -- -- -- RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD Q2 TOOLS AND HARDWARE CAD 0.54 0.57 0.03 -- -- -- TORTOISE CAPITAL RESOURC Q2 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.05 0.22 0.17 3076.0 -- -- XYRATEX LTD Q2 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.29 0.32 0.03 327.0 322.1 -4.9