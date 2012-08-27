FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 27 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 27, 2012 / 11:02 AM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 27 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following U.S- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                 ****
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act  Diff Rev
 AFRICA OIL CORP                       Q2   OIL                        USD    -0.01     0.02     0.03      0.0      0.0      0.0
 DONALDSON COMPANY INC                 Q4   MACHINERY                  USD     0.47     0.47     0.00    672.6    656.8    -15.8
 GALANE GOLD LTD                       Q2   FINANCIAL SERVICES         CAD     0.03     0.01    -0.02       --       --       --
 LE GAGA HOLDINGS LTD                  Q1   MULTI-IND BASIC            USD     0.15       --       --     21.6     19.4     -2.2
 PERFECT WORLD CO LTD                  Q2   LEISURE TIME               CNY     3.61     3.25    -0.36    685.5    676.4     -9.1
 PVH CORP                              Q2   CLOTHING                   USD     1.20     1.25     0.05   1342.5   1336.6     -5.9
 SEADRILL LTD                          Q2   OIL                        USD     0.78     0.73    -0.05   1120.1   1122.0      1.9
 TIFFANY AND COMPANY                   Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.73     0.72    -0.01    890.9    886.6     -4.3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.