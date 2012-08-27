U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 27 - 1800 ET

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following U.S- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AFRICA OIL CORP Q2 OIL USD -0.01 0.02 0.03 0.0 0.0 0.0 DONALDSON COMPANY INC Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.47 0.47 0.00 672.6 656.8 -15.8 GALANE GOLD LTD Q2 FINANCIAL SERVICES CAD 0.03 0.01 -0.02 -- -- -- LE GAGA HOLDINGS LTD Q1 MULTI-IND BASIC USD 0.15 -- -- 21.6 19.4 -2.2 PERFECT WORLD CO LTD Q2 LEISURE TIME CNY 3.61 3.25 -0.36 685.5 676.4 -9.1 PVH CORP Q2 CLOTHING USD 1.20 1.25 0.05 1342.5 1336.6 -5.9 SEADRILL LTD Q2 OIL USD 0.78 0.73 -0.05 1120.1 1122.0 1.9 TIFFANY AND COMPANY Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.73 0.72 -0.01 890.9 886.6 -4.3