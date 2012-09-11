FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 11 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
September 11, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 11 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. 
                                                                                                                                      
                    ****
     Company Name          Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 DISCOVERY AIR INC                     Q2   AIRLINES                   CAD     0.64     0.30    -0.34     78.1     74.3     -3.8
 GLOBECOMM SYSTEMS INC.                Q4   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD     0.20     0.13    -0.07     99.2    104.8      5.6
 HANWHA SOLARONE CO LTD                Q2   ALTERNATIVE ENERGY         USD    -0.31    -0.50    -0.19    173.9    168.7     -5.2
 INTERNATIONAL DATACASTIN              Q2   COMMUNICATIONS             CAD    -0.01    -0.01     0.00      6.2      6.3      0.1
 MEDIWARE INFORMATION SYS              Q4   SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF   USD     0.22     0.29     0.07     17.1     16.7     -0.4
 PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES INC              Q4   LEISURE                    USD    -0.10    -0.16    -0.06      0.0      0.0      0.0
 RG BARRY CORP                         Q4   CLOTHING                   USD    -0.01     0.04     0.05     22.0     25.0      3.0
 UNITED NATURAL FOODS                  Q4   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.51     0.51     0.00   1317.8   1343.7     25.9
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
