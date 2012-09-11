U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 11 - 1800 ET

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev DISCOVERY AIR INC Q2 AIRLINES CAD 0.64 0.30 -0.34 78.1 74.3 -3.8 GLOBECOMM SYSTEMS INC. Q4 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.20 0.13 -0.07 99.2 104.8 5.6 HANWHA SOLARONE CO LTD Q2 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -0.31 -0.50 -0.19 173.9 168.7 -5.2 INTERNATIONAL DATACASTIN Q2 COMMUNICATIONS CAD -0.01 -0.01 0.00 6.2 6.3 0.1 MEDIWARE INFORMATION SYS Q4 SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF USD 0.22 0.29 0.07 17.1 16.7 -0.4 PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES INC Q4 LEISURE USD -0.10 -0.16 -0.06 0.0 0.0 0.0 RG BARRY CORP Q4 CLOTHING USD -0.01 0.04 0.05 22.0 25.0 3.0 UNITED NATURAL FOODS Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.51 0.51 0.00 1317.8 1343.7 25.9 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)