U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 12 - 1805 ET
#Earnings Season
September 12, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 12 - 1805 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether
they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                              ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 BRICK BREWING CO LTD                  Q2   BEVERAGES                  CAD     0.03     0.04     0.01     11.8     11.5     -0.3
 COFFEE HOLDING CO INC                 Q3   BEVERAGES                  USD     0.01     0.19     0.18     36.0     44.5      8.5
 DOLLARAMA INC                         Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          CAD     0.64     0.66     0.02    436.4    441.0      4.6
 INSPIREMD INC                         Q2   DRUGS                      USD    -0.06    -0.05     0.01      1.2      0.9     -0.3
 PMFG INC                              Q4   MACHINERY                  USD     0.06    -0.03    -0.09     38.6     33.0     -5.5
 SPARTECH CORP                         Q3   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     0.12     0.06    -0.06    297.7    282.4    -15.2
 STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTI              Q2   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD    -0.03    -0.04    -0.01      5.0      5.0      0.0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
