U.S. daily earnings hits & misses Sept 14 - 1700 ET

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ***** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES Q1 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD -0.32 -0.42 -0.10 2.0 1.0 -1.0 SUTOR TECHNOLOGY GROUP L Q4 STEEL USD 0.04 -- -- 115.3 183.6 68.3 VIRCO MANUFACTURING Q2 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.29 0.49 0.20 60.9 60.4 -0.5