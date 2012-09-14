FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. daily earnings hits & misses Sept 14 - 1700 ET
September 14, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. daily earnings hits & misses Sept 14 - 1700 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                      ***** 
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES              Q1   ELECTRICAL UTILITIES       USD    -0.32    -0.42    -0.10      2.0      1.0     -1.0
 SUTOR TECHNOLOGY GROUP L              Q4   STEEL                      USD     0.04       --       --    115.3    183.6     68.3
 VIRCO MANUFACTURING                   Q2   HOME FURNISHINGS           USD     0.29     0.49     0.20     60.9     60.4     -0.5

