CORRECTED-U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 1 - 1000 ET

(Corrects DHX Media's EPS actual figure in table to $0.01 from $0.00. The EPS differential figure changes accordingly) Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ***** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CAL-MAINE FOODS INC Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.35 0.39 0.04 -- -- -- DHX MEDIA LTD Q4 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.01 0.01 0.00 14.2 14.4 0.2 FERRELLGAS PARTNERS-LP Q4 OIL USD -0.43 -0.45 -0.02 399.9 341.8 -58.1 SYNERGETICS USA INC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.08 0.08 0.01 16.6 16.9 0.2