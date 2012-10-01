U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 1 - 1830 ET

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ***** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CAL-MAINE FOODS INC Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.35 0.39 0.04 -- -- -- DHX MEDIA LTD Q4 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.01 0.01 0.00 14.2 14.4 0.2 FERRELLGAS PARTNERS-LP Q4 OIL USD -0.43 -0.45 -0.02 399.9 341.8 -58.1 ORKO SILVER CORP Q3 PRECIOUS METALS CAD -0.01 -0.01 0.00 -- -- -- SYNERGETICS USA INC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.08 0.08 0.01 16.6 16.9 0.2 TEAM INCORPORATED Q1 OIL USD 0.39 0.36 -0.03 155.9 161.5 5.6 ((Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)