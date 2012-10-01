FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 1 - 1830 ET
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 1, 2012 / 7:02 PM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 1 - 1830 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts.
It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
                                                        *****   
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CAL-MAINE FOODS INC                   Q1   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.35     0.39     0.04       --       --       --
 DHX MEDIA LTD                         Q4   COMMUNICATIONS             CAD     0.01     0.01     0.00     14.2     14.4      0.2
 FERRELLGAS PARTNERS-LP                Q4   OIL                        USD    -0.43    -0.45    -0.02    399.9    341.8    -58.1
 ORKO SILVER CORP                      Q3   PRECIOUS METALS            CAD    -0.01    -0.01     0.00       --       --       --
 SYNERGETICS USA INC                   Q4   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.08     0.08     0.01     16.6     16.9      0.2
 TEAM INCORPORATED                     Q1   OIL                        USD     0.39     0.36    -0.03    155.9    161.5      5.6
 ((Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.