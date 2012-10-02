U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 2 - 1735 ET

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ACUITY BRANDS INC Q4 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.92 0.88 -0.04 522.1 514.3 -7.8 MOSAIC CO Q1 CHEMICALS USD 1.15 1.01 -0.14 2681.5 2505.1 -176.4 RESOURCES CONNECTION INC Q1 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.12 0.12 0.00 137.0 136.9 0.0 XYRATEX LTD Q3 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.44 0.37 -0.07 316.3 275.7 -40.7