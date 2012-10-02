FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 2 - 1735 ET
October 2, 2012 / 12:02 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 2 - 1735 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                       ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                   Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ACUITY BRANDS INC                     Q4   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     0.92     0.88    -0.04    522.1    514.3     -7.8
 MOSAIC CO                             Q1   CHEMICALS                  USD     1.15     1.01    -0.14   2681.5   2505.1   -176.4
 RESOURCES CONNECTION INC              Q1   INDUSTRIAL SERVICES        USD     0.12     0.12     0.00    137.0    136.9      0.0
 XYRATEX LTD                           Q3   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD     0.44     0.37    -0.07    316.3    275.7    -40.7

