FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 3 - 1820 ET
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 3, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 3 - 1820 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed
Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                            ****
 Company Name                  Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 FAMILY DLR STORES INC                     Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.75     0.75     0.00   2363.9   2364.1      0.3
 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC                Q3   LEISURE                    USD     0.40     0.44     0.04   2646.1   2729.0     82.9
 MECHEL OAO                                Q2   METAL FABRICATORS & DIST   USD       --       --       --   3087.0   3085.9     -1.1
 MONSANTO CO/NEW                           Q4   CHEMICALS                  USD    -0.42    -0.44    -0.02   2251.9   2110.0   -141.9
 NATIONAL AMERICAN UNIVERSITY              Q1   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.02    -0.01    -0.03     29.2     29.5      0.3
 RPM INTERNATIONAL INC                     Q1   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.64     0.64     0.00   1083.8   1049.6    -34.2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.