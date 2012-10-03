U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 3 - 1820 ET

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev FAMILY DLR STORES INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.75 0.75 0.00 2363.9 2364.1 0.3 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC Q3 LEISURE USD 0.40 0.44 0.04 2646.1 2729.0 82.9 MECHEL OAO Q2 METAL FABRICATORS & DIST USD -- -- -- 3087.0 3085.9 -1.1 MONSANTO CO/NEW Q4 CHEMICALS USD -0.42 -0.44 -0.02 2251.9 2110.0 -141.9 NATIONAL AMERICAN UNIVERSITY Q1 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.02 -0.01 -0.03 29.2 29.5 0.3 RPM INTERNATIONAL INC Q1 CHEMICALS USD 0.64 0.64 0.00 1083.8 1049.6 -34.2