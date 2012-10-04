FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 4 - 1800 ET
October 4, 2012 / 12:02 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 4 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                               ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INT              Q3   DRUGS                      CAD    -0.11    -0.12    -0.01      0.0      0.0      0.0
 INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY C              Q3   LEISURE                    USD     0.08     0.01    -0.07    127.4    115.9    -11.4
 RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD                Q3   TOOLS AND HARDWARE         CAD     0.59     0.60     0.01       --       --       --
 ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE              Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.18     0.13    -0.05      8.5      7.7     -0.8
 SANDVINE CORPORATION                  Q3   TELEPHONE UTILITIES        USD    -0.01    -0.01     0.00     20.9     21.8      0.9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
