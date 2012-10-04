U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 4 - 1800 ET

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INT Q3 DRUGS CAD -0.11 -0.12 -0.01 0.0 0.0 0.0 INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY C Q3 LEISURE USD 0.08 0.01 -0.07 127.4 115.9 -11.4 RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD Q3 TOOLS AND HARDWARE CAD 0.59 0.60 0.01 -- -- -- ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.18 0.13 -0.05 8.5 7.7 -0.8 SANDVINE CORPORATION Q3 TELEPHONE UTILITIES USD -0.01 -0.01 0.00 20.9 21.8 0.9