U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 8 - 1800 ET

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ***** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ANGIODYNAMICS INC Q1 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.09 0.10 0.01 84.3 83.4 -0.9 CENTRAL EURO DISTRIBUTION Q2 RETAILING - FOODS USD -0.20 -0.15 0.05 188.1 187.2 -0.9 E2OPEN INC Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.05 0.02 0.07 17.4 18.4 1.0 ELECTRO RENT CORP Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.24 0.21 -0.03 -- -- -- TORTOISE CAPITAL RESOURCES Q3 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.96 0.54 -0.42 2.1 2.6 0.5