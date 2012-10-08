FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 8 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
October 8, 2012

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 8 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 Company Name                Ticker      Qtr  Industry                   Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ANGIODYNAMICS INC                       Q1   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.09     0.10     0.01     84.3     83.4     -0.9
 CENTRAL EURO DISTRIBUTION               Q2   RETAILING - FOODS          USD    -0.20    -0.15     0.05    188.1    187.2     -0.9
 E2OPEN INC                              Q2   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD    -0.05     0.02     0.07     17.4     18.4      1.0
 ELECTRO RENT CORP                       Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.24     0.21    -0.03       --       --       --
 TORTOISE CAPITAL RESOURCES              Q3   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     0.96     0.54    -0.42      2.1      2.6      0.5

