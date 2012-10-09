U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 9-1800 ET

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts.It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ALCOA INC. Q3 NONFERROUS BASE METALS USD 0.00 0.03 0.03 5540.8 5833.0 292.2 EXFO INC Q4 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD -0.03 0.04 0.07 57.1 57.2 0.1 HEALTHCARE SVCS GROUP INC Q3 SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF USD 0.17 0.17 0.00 270.4 272.7 2.3 MISTRAS GROUP INC Q1 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.14 0.14 0.00 111.3 113.4 2.1 YUM! BRANDS INC Q3 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.97 0.99 0.02 3652.2 3569.0 -83.2