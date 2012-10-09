FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 9-1800 ET
#Earnings Season
October 9, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 9-1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts.It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                       **** 
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ALCOA INC.                            Q3   NONFERROUS BASE METALS     USD     0.00     0.03     0.03   5540.8   5833.0    292.2
 EXFO INC                              Q4   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD    -0.03     0.04     0.07     57.1     57.2      0.1
 HEALTHCARE SVCS GROUP INC             Q3   SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF   USD     0.17     0.17     0.00    270.4    272.7      2.3
 MISTRAS GROUP INC                     Q1   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     0.14     0.14     0.00    111.3    113.4      2.1
 YUM! BRANDS INC                       Q3   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.97     0.99     0.02   3652.2   3569.0    -83.2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
