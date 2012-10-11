FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 11 - 1800 ET
October 11, 2012

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 11 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                              ****
 
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CANTEL MEDICAL CORP                   Q4   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.32     0.31    -0.01    102.7     98.7     -4.0
 CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMIC              Q2   OIL                        USD       --       --       -- 101278.7 106878.5   5599.9
 FASTENAL CO                           Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.37     0.37     0.00    804.8    802.6     -2.2
 JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVIC              Q3   TRUCKING                   USD     0.66     0.65    -0.01   1276.5   1295.8     19.3
 PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP               Q3   SAVINGS AND LOANS          USD     0.25     0.32     0.07     12.0     11.9     -0.1
 SAFEWAY INC                           Q3   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.42     0.45     0.03  10238.1  10049.1   -189.0
 WINNEBAGO INDS INC                    Q4   RECREATIONAL VEHICLES      USD     0.17     0.14    -0.03    163.0    162.5     -0.5
 ZEP INC                               Q4   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.35     0.33    -0.02    175.1    171.7     -3.4

