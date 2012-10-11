U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 11 - 1800 ET

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CANTEL MEDICAL CORP Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.32 0.31 -0.01 102.7 98.7 -4.0 CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMIC Q2 OIL USD -- -- -- 101278.7 106878.5 5599.9 FASTENAL CO Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.37 0.37 0.00 804.8 802.6 -2.2 JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVIC Q3 TRUCKING USD 0.66 0.65 -0.01 1276.5 1295.8 19.3 PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP Q3 SAVINGS AND LOANS USD 0.25 0.32 0.07 12.0 11.9 -0.1 SAFEWAY INC Q3 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.42 0.45 0.03 10238.1 10049.1 -189.0 WINNEBAGO INDS INC Q4 RECREATIONAL VEHICLES USD 0.17 0.14 -0.03 163.0 162.5 -0.5 ZEP INC Q4 CHEMICALS USD 0.35 0.33 -0.02 175.1 171.7 -3.4