U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 12 - 1800 ET

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY Q3 INVESTMENTS USD 0.01 0.14 0.13 191.3 183.9 -7.5 IGATE CORPORATION Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.37 0.46 0.09 277.2 271.1 -6.1 INFOSYS LTD Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.75 0.75 0.00 1814.6 1797.0 -17.6 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Q3 BANKING USD 1.24 -- -- 24531.3 25863.0 1331.7 KMG CHEMICALS INC Q4 PRECIOUS METALS USD 0.33 0.35 0.02 65.2 67.6 2.4 PROGRESSIVE CORP OHIO Q3 INSURANCE USD 0.27 -- -- 4218.1 4241.8 23.7 WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP C Q3 BANKING USD 0.46 0.48 0.02 144.7 144.9 0.2 WELLS FARGO COMPANY Q3 BANKING USD 0.87 0.88 0.01 21465.6 21213.0 -252.6