U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 12 - 1800 ET
October 12, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 12 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                        ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                   Curr   EPS Est  EPS Act  Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY               Q3   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.01     0.14     0.13    191.3    183.9     -7.5
 IGATE CORPORATION                     Q3   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.37     0.46     0.09    277.2    271.1     -6.1
 INFOSYS LTD                           Q2   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.75     0.75     0.00   1814.6   1797.0    -17.6
 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.                  Q3   BANKING                    USD     1.24       --       --  24531.3  25863.0   1331.7
 KMG CHEMICALS INC                     Q4   PRECIOUS METALS            USD     0.33     0.35     0.02     65.2     67.6      2.4
 PROGRESSIVE CORP OHIO                 Q3   INSURANCE                  USD     0.27       --       --   4218.1   4241.8     23.7
 WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP C              Q3   BANKING                    USD     0.46     0.48     0.02    144.7    144.9      0.2
 WELLS FARGO COMPANY                   Q3   BANKING                    USD     0.87     0.88     0.01  21465.6  21213.0   -252.6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
