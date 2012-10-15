U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 15-1510 ET

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AMICA MATURE LIFESTYLES Q1 HOME HEALTH CARE CAD -- -- -- 23.4 23.6 0.2 CABO DRILLING CORP Q4 OIL CAD 0.00 -0.01 -0.01 12.4 13.6 1.2 CHARLES SCHWAB CORP Q3 INVESTMENTS USD 0.17 0.17 0.00 1199.3 1196.0 -3.3 CITIGROUP INCORPORATED Q3 FINANCE & LOAN USD 0.96 1.06 0.10 18707.9 19411.0 703.1 GANNETT INC DEL Q3 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.53 0.56 0.03 1294.8 1309.3 14.4 NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & B Q2 BIOTECHNOLOGY CAD -0.05 -0.08 -0.03 -- -- -- NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & B Q2 BIOTECHNOLOGY CAD 0.01 -0.08 -0.09 7.6 8.1 0.5 SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP Q2 INVESTMENTS USD 0.48 -- -- 3.9 4.2 0.3 URANIUM ENERGY CORP Q4 NONFERROUS BASE METALS USD -0.06 -0.05 0.01 -- -- -- ((Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)