FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 15-1510 ET
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 15, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 15-1510 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are
provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                 ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AMICA MATURE LIFESTYLES               Q1   HOME HEALTH CARE           CAD       --       --       --     23.4     23.6      0.2
 CABO DRILLING CORP                    Q4   OIL                        CAD     0.00    -0.01    -0.01     12.4     13.6      1.2
 CHARLES SCHWAB CORP                   Q3   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.17     0.17     0.00   1199.3   1196.0     -3.3
 CITIGROUP INCORPORATED                Q3   FINANCE & LOAN             USD     0.96     1.06     0.10  18707.9  19411.0    703.1
 GANNETT INC DEL                       Q3   COMMUNICATIONS             USD     0.53     0.56     0.03   1294.8   1309.3     14.4
 NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & B              Q2   BIOTECHNOLOGY              CAD    -0.05    -0.08    -0.03       --       --       --
 NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & B              Q2   BIOTECHNOLOGY              CAD     0.01    -0.08    -0.09      7.6      8.1      0.5
 SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP              Q2   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.48       --       --      3.9      4.2      0.3
 URANIUM ENERGY CORP                   Q4   NONFERROUS BASE METALS     USD    -0.06    -0.05     0.01       --       --       --
 ((Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.