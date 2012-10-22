FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 22 - 0800 ET
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 22, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 22 - 0800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following U.S-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                       ***
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                   Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AVISTA CORP                           Q3   ELECTRICAL UTILITIES       USD     0.19     0.10    -0.09    362.1       --       --
 BANK OF HAWAII CORP                   Q3   BANKING                    USD     0.89     0.92     0.03    143.3    146.0      2.7
 HASBRO INC.                           Q3   LEISURE TIME               USD     1.20     1.24     0.04   1379.0   1345.1    -33.9
 LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC              Q3   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD     0.94     0.97     0.03    913.3    809.7   -103.6
 NIELSEN HOLDINGS NV                   Q3   COMMUNICATIONS             USD     0.50     0.53     0.03   1437.6   1423.0    -14.6
 POTLATCH CORP                         Q3   FOREST PRODUCTS            USD     0.40     0.46     0.06    154.4    151.9     -2.5
 SUNTRUST BANKS                        Q3   BANKING                    USD     1.99     1.98    -0.01   3827.4   1902.0  -1925.4
 VF CORPORATION                        Q3   CLOTHING                   USD     3.49     3.52     0.03   3169.9   3148.4    -21.5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.