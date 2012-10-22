U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 22 - 0800 ET

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following U.S-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. *** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AVISTA CORP Q3 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.19 0.10 -0.09 362.1 -- -- BANK OF HAWAII CORP Q3 BANKING USD 0.89 0.92 0.03 143.3 146.0 2.7 HASBRO INC. Q3 LEISURE TIME USD 1.20 1.24 0.04 1379.0 1345.1 -33.9 LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Q3 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.94 0.97 0.03 913.3 809.7 -103.6 NIELSEN HOLDINGS NV Q3 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.50 0.53 0.03 1437.6 1423.0 -14.6 POTLATCH CORP Q3 FOREST PRODUCTS USD 0.40 0.46 0.06 154.4 151.9 -2.5 SUNTRUST BANKS Q3 BANKING USD 1.99 1.98 -0.01 3827.4 1902.0 -1925.4 VF CORPORATION Q3 CLOTHING USD 3.49 3.52 0.03 3169.9 3148.4 -21.5