U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 26 - 0700 ET
#Earnings Season
October 26, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 26 - 0700 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed
Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are
provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. 
    
                                                                        ****                                                      
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 BARNES GROUP INC                      Q3   METAL FABRICATORS & DIST   USD     0.47     0.44    -0.03    316.8    306.1    -10.8
 COVENTRY HEALTH CARE INC              Q3   SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF   USD     0.73     0.81     0.08   3498.2   3457.8    -40.4
 MAGELLAN HEALTH SERVICES              Q3   HOSPITALS                  USD     0.97     2.36     1.39    837.8    686.8   -151.0
 NATIONAL PENN BANCSHARES              Q3   FINANCE & LOAN             USD     0.16     0.17     0.01     87.7     90.2      2.5
 NEWELL RUBBERMAID INC                 Q3   HOME PRODUCTS              USD     0.44     0.47     0.03   1541.1   1535.3     -5.8
 OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTO              Q3   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.27     0.27     0.01     83.6     87.1      3.5
 PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORP                  Q3   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.06     0.18     0.12   1952.9   2068.5    115.5
 QUALITY SYS INC                       Q2   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.29     0.26    -0.03    118.7    116.1     -2.6
 TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM E              Q3   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD     0.12     0.15     0.04   8285.4   8101.2   -184.2
 VIAD CORP                             Q3   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.77     1.01     0.25    278.9    307.5     28.6
 WEYERHAEUSER CO                       Q3   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD     0.18     0.22     0.04   1788.3   1772.0    -16.3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
