U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 26 - 0700 ET

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BARNES GROUP INC Q3 METAL FABRICATORS & DIST USD 0.47 0.44 -0.03 316.8 306.1 -10.8 COVENTRY HEALTH CARE INC Q3 SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF USD 0.73 0.81 0.08 3498.2 3457.8 -40.4 MAGELLAN HEALTH SERVICES Q3 HOSPITALS USD 0.97 2.36 1.39 837.8 686.8 -151.0 NATIONAL PENN BANCSHARES Q3 FINANCE & LOAN USD 0.16 0.17 0.01 87.7 90.2 2.5 NEWELL RUBBERMAID INC Q3 HOME PRODUCTS USD 0.44 0.47 0.03 1541.1 1535.3 -5.8 OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTO Q3 INVESTMENTS USD 0.27 0.27 0.01 83.6 87.1 3.5 PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORP Q3 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.06 0.18 0.12 1952.9 2068.5 115.5 QUALITY SYS INC Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.29 0.26 -0.03 118.7 116.1 -2.6 TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM E Q3 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.12 0.15 0.04 8285.4 8101.2 -184.2 VIAD CORP Q3 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.77 1.01 0.25 278.9 307.5 28.6 WEYERHAEUSER CO Q3 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.18 0.22 0.04 1788.3 1772.0 -16.3