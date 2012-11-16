U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 16- 0800 ET

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CASUAL MALE RETAIL GROUP Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.00 -0.03 -0.03 95.0 88.7 -6.2 CYBERONICS INC Q2 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.39 0.44 0.05 59.9 63.0 3.0 FOOT LOCKER INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.54 0.63 0.09 1467.6 1524.0 56.4 HIBBETT SPORTS INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.68 0.71 0.03 201.7 202.9 1.2 IFM INVESTMENTS LTD Q3 INVESTMENTS USD 0.00 -0.07 -0.07 32.4 30.3 -2.1 JM SMUCKER CO 'A' Q2 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 1.45 1.45 0.00 1626.6 1628.7 2.1 RUBICON MINERALS CORP. Q3 PRECIOUS METALS CAD 0.00 -0.01 -0.01 -- -- -- SIRONA DENTAL SYSTEMS INC Q4 HOSPITAL SUPPLIES USD 0.70 0.71 0.01 224.8 247.4 22.6