FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 16- 0900 ET
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 16, 2012 / 2:11 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 16- 0900 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. 
    It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
                                                                         ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CASUAL MALE RETAIL GROUP              Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.00    -0.03    -0.03     95.0     88.7     -6.2
 CYBERONICS INC                        Q2   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.39     0.44     0.05     59.9     63.0      3.0
 FOOT LOCKER INC                       Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.54     0.63     0.09   1467.6   1524.0     56.4
 GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELI              Q3   AIRLINES                   USD    -0.25    -0.56    -0.31    982.8    980.3     -2.5
 HIBBETT SPORTS INC                    Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.68     0.71     0.03    201.7    202.9      1.2
 IFM INVESTMENTS LTD                   Q3   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.00    -0.07    -0.07     32.4     30.3     -2.1
 JM SMUCKER CO  'A'                    Q2   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     1.45     1.45     0.00   1626.6   1628.7      2.1
 OI SA                                 Q3   TELEPHONE UTILITIES        USD     0.04     0.09     0.05   3492.7   3473.1    -19.6
 RUBICON MINERALS CORP.                Q3   PRECIOUS METALS            CAD     0.00    -0.01    -0.01       --       --       --
 SIRONA DENTAL SYSTEMS INC             Q4   HOSPITAL SUPPLIES          USD     0.70     0.71     0.01    224.8    247.4     22.6
 SYMBILITY SOLUTIONS INC               Q3   UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY    CAD     0.00     0.00     0.00      4.8      4.9      0.2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.