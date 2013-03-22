U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses March 22 - 1810 ET

March 22 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ALTER NRG CORP Q4 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY CAD -0.02 -0.05 -0.03 3.1 5.1 2.0 DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC Q3 RETAILING - FOODS USD 1.01 1.02 0.01 2262.3 2258.2 -4.1 GENVEC INC. Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.27 -0.24 0.03 3.7 1.5 -2.2 PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.01 -0.01 -0.02 28.7 26.7 -2.0 STELLA-JONES INC Q4 FOREST PRODUCTS CAD 0.93 1.00 0.07 172.0 159.3 -12.7 TIFFANY AND COMPANY Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.36 1.40 0.05 1249.1 1235.8 -13.3 VERTEX ENERGY INC Q4 OIL USD 0.12 0.00 -0.12 37.0 32.3 -4.7