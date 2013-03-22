FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses March 22 - 1810 ET
March 22, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses March 22 - 1810 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                      ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act  Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act  Diff Rev
 ALTER NRG CORP                        Q4   ALTERNATIVE ENERGY         CAD    -0.02    -0.05    -0.03      3.1      5.1      2.0
 DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC                Q3   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     1.01     1.02     0.01   2262.3   2258.2     -4.1
 GENVEC INC.                           Q4   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.27    -0.24     0.03      3.7      1.5     -2.2
 PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL               Q4   MACHINERY                  USD     0.01    -0.01    -0.02     28.7     26.7     -2.0
 STELLA-JONES INC                      Q4   FOREST PRODUCTS            CAD     0.93     1.00     0.07    172.0    159.3    -12.7
 TIFFANY AND COMPANY                   Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.36     1.40     0.05   1249.1   1235.8    -13.3
 VERTEX ENERGY INC                     Q4   OIL                        USD     0.12     0.00    -0.12     37.0     32.3     -4.7

