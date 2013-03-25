U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses March 25 - 1800 ET

March 25 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev APOLLO GROUP Q2 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.18 0.34 0.16 822.8 834.4 11.6 CASCADE CORP Q4 MACHINERY USD 1.09 0.74 -0.35 135.6 123.6 -12.0 DOLLAR GENERAL CORP Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.90 0.97 0.07 4259.6 4207.6 -52.0 GORDMANS STORES INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.37 0.41 0.05 202.8 202.5 -0.4 JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD Q4 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -1.53 -2.65 -1.12 248.5 268.1 19.6 REED'S INC Q4 BEVERAGES USD 0.01 -0.08 -0.09 -- -- -- SONIC CORP Q2 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.05 0.05 0.00 112.7 111.1 -1.6 SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD Q4 NONFERROUS BASE METALS USD -0.08 -0.08 0.00 1.8 1.2 -0.6 TRIMEL PHARMACEUTICALS C Q4 DRUGS USD -0.08 -0.08 0.00 0.3 0.0 -0.3 US AUTO PARTS NETWORK INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.07 -0.14 -0.07 65.6 62.8 -2.8