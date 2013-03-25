FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses March 25 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
March 25, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

March 25 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                              ****    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 APOLLO GROUP                          Q2   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.18     0.34     0.16    822.8    834.4     11.6
 CASCADE CORP                          Q4   MACHINERY                  USD     1.09     0.74    -0.35    135.6    123.6    -12.0
 DOLLAR GENERAL CORP                   Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.90     0.97     0.07   4259.6   4207.6    -52.0
 GORDMANS STORES INC                   Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.37     0.41     0.05    202.8    202.5     -0.4
 JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD              Q4   ALTERNATIVE ENERGY         USD    -1.53    -2.65    -1.12    248.5    268.1     19.6
 REED'S INC                            Q4   BEVERAGES                  USD     0.01    -0.08    -0.09       --       --       --
 SONIC CORP                            Q2   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.05     0.05     0.00    112.7    111.1     -1.6
 SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD               Q4   NONFERROUS BASE METALS     USD    -0.08    -0.08     0.00      1.8      1.2     -0.6
 TRIMEL PHARMACEUTICALS C              Q4   DRUGS                      USD    -0.08    -0.08     0.00      0.3      0.0     -0.3
 US AUTO PARTS NETWORK INC             Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD    -0.07    -0.14    -0.07     65.6     62.8     -2.8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
