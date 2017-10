U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses March 26 - 1800 ET

March 26 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ***** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS Q4 DRUGS USD -0.16 -0.11 0.05 0.0 0.0 0.0 ARGONAUT GOLD INC Q4 PRECIOUS METALS USD 0.13 0.18 0.05 52.6 52.3 -0.3 BACTERIN INTERNATIONAL H Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD -0.03 -0.11 -0.08 10.0 8.1 -1.9 CHILDREN'S PLACE Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.04 1.15 0.11 497.6 509.2 11.6 ELGIN MINING INC Q4 COAL USD 0.01 -0.01 -0.02 18.4 -- -- ENVIVIO INC Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD -0.15 -0.15 0.00 7.8 7.7 -0.1 GAMING PARTNERS INTERNAT Q4 LEISURE USD 0.20 0.22 0.02 -- -- -- IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS INC Q4 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.20 0.03 -0.17 7.0 6.8 -0.2 ITHACA ENERGY INC Q4 OIL USD 0.05 0.17 0.12 70.4 52.6 -17.8 LANDEC CORP Q3 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.17 0.18 0.01 109.5 117.9 8.4 MATTRESS FIRM HOLDING CO Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.32 0.30 -0.02 261.5 258.2 -3.3 METABOLIX INC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD -0.26 -0.28 -0.02 1.2 1.4 0.2 NEOGEN CORP Q3 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.27 0.27 0.00 50.8 51.1 0.2 NUPATHE INC Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.33 -0.23 0.10 0.0 0.0 0.0 OFS CAPITAL CORP Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.28 0.08 -0.20 3.6 2.6 -1.0 SAIC INC Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.52 0.54 0.03 2708.9 2711.0 2.1