U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 2 - 1500 ET
#Earnings Season
April 2, 2013 / 11:01 AM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 2 - 1500 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                        ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AFFYMAX INC                           Q4   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.61    -0.63    -0.02     14.8     14.8      0.0
 CATALYST PHARMACEUTICAL               Q4   SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF   USD    -0.09     0.00     0.09      0.0      0.0      0.0
 DECISIONPOINT SYSTEMS INC             Q4   COMMUNICATIONS             USD    -0.04    -0.15    -0.11     19.8     17.4     -2.4
 EDAP TMS S.A                          Q4   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD    -0.08    -0.08     0.00  12200.0     12.3 -12187.7
 ELECTRO RENT CORP                     Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.23     0.21    -0.02       --       --       --
 ELEPHANT TALK COMMUNICAT              Q4   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD    -0.05    -0.05    -0.01      6.6      6.8      0.2
 MCCORMICK & CO INC                    Q1   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.56     0.57     0.01    922.7    934.4     11.7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
