U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 2 - 1500 ET

April 2 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AFFYMAX INC Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.61 -0.63 -0.02 14.8 14.8 0.0 CATALYST PHARMACEUTICAL Q4 SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF USD -0.09 0.00 0.09 0.0 0.0 0.0 DECISIONPOINT SYSTEMS INC Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD -0.04 -0.15 -0.11 19.8 17.4 -2.4 EDAP TMS S.A Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD -0.08 -0.08 0.00 12200.0 12.3 -12187.7 ELECTRO RENT CORP Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.23 0.21 -0.02 -- -- -- ELEPHANT TALK COMMUNICAT Q4 OTHER COMPUTERS USD -0.05 -0.05 -0.01 6.6 6.8 0.2 MCCORMICK & CO INC Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.56 0.57 0.01 922.7 934.4 11.7