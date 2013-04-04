FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 4 - 1800 ET
April 4, 2013 / 11:22 AM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 4 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                            *****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 EASTCOAL INC                          Q4   NONFERROUS BASE METALS     CAD    -0.01    -0.01     0.00       --       --       --
 EDLEUN GROUP INC                      Q4   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      CAD     0.00    -0.01    -0.01     11.0     10.6     -0.4
 FRANKLIN COVEY CO                     Q2   INDUSTRIAL SERVICES        USD     0.11     0.08    -0.03     42.7     40.4     -2.3
 GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC              Q2   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     0.37       --       --    442.9    423.2    -19.7
 INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY C              Q1   LEISURE                    USD     0.36     0.37     0.01    126.5    127.4      0.9
 LAPORTE BANCORP INC                   Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.20     0.31     0.11      4.1      3.9     -0.2
 RPM INTERNATIONAL INC                 Q3   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.06     0.07     0.01    841.4    843.7      2.4
 WD 40 CO                              Q2   HOME PRODUCTS              USD     0.56     0.66     0.10     87.4     86.7     -0.7
 XYRATEX LTD                           Q1   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD    -0.18    -0.13     0.05    177.3    195.6     18.3

