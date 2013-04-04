U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 4 - 1800 ET

April 4 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ***** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev EASTCOAL INC Q4 NONFERROUS BASE METALS CAD -0.01 -0.01 0.00 -- -- -- EDLEUN GROUP INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC CAD 0.00 -0.01 -0.01 11.0 10.6 -0.4 FRANKLIN COVEY CO Q2 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.11 0.08 -0.03 42.7 40.4 -2.3 GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC Q2 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.37 -- -- 442.9 423.2 -19.7 INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY C Q1 LEISURE USD 0.36 0.37 0.01 126.5 127.4 0.9 LAPORTE BANCORP INC Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.20 0.31 0.11 4.1 3.9 -0.2 RPM INTERNATIONAL INC Q3 CHEMICALS USD 0.06 0.07 0.01 841.4 843.7 2.4 WD 40 CO Q2 HOME PRODUCTS USD 0.56 0.66 0.10 87.4 86.7 -0.7 XYRATEX LTD Q1 OTHER COMPUTERS USD -0.18 -0.13 0.05 177.3 195.6 18.3