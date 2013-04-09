U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 9 - 1507 ET

April 9 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev NOVACOPPER INC Q1 NONFERROUS BASE METALS CAD -0.16 -0.13 0.03 -- -- -- NOVACOPPER INC Q1 NONFERROUS BASE METALS USD -0.16 -0.13 0.03 -- -- -- SYNERGY RESOURCES CORP Q2 OIL USD 0.06 0.05 -0.01 11.7 10.9 -0.8 ZEP INC Q2 CHEMICALS USD 0.11 0.17 0.06 167.1 163.4 -3.7