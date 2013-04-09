FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 9 - 1507 ET
April 9, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 9 - 1507 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                          ****
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 NOVACOPPER INC                        Q1   NONFERROUS BASE METALS     CAD    -0.16    -0.13     0.03       --       --       --
 NOVACOPPER INC                        Q1   NONFERROUS BASE METALS     USD    -0.16    -0.13     0.03       --       --       --
 SYNERGY RESOURCES CORP                Q2   OIL                        USD     0.06     0.05    -0.01     11.7     10.9     -0.8
 ZEP INC                               Q2   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.11     0.17     0.06    167.1    163.4     -3.7

