U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 10 - 1815 ET

April 10 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC Q4 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.17 0.15 -0.02 180.0 179.7 -0.2 ARGAN INC Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.40 0.46 0.06 -- -- -- BED BATH & BEYOND INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.68 1.68 0.00 3393.2 3401.5 8.2 CARMAX INC. Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.46 0.46 0.00 2729.8 2827.9 98.2 CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC Q4 BEVERAGES USD 0.45 0.47 0.02 666.6 696.0 29.4 FAMILY DLR STORES INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.22 1.21 -0.01 2888.5 2894.0 5.5 FASTENAL CO Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.37 0.37 0.00 818.0 806.3 -11.6 FRISCH'S RESTAURANT INCO Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.34 0.34 0.00 -- -- -- JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD Q4 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -0.80 -5.04 -4.24 244.5 187.3 -57.2 MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.90 0.90 0.00 571.7 569.5 -2.2 PROGRESSIVE CORP OHIO Q1 INSURANCE USD 0.45 0.42 -0.03 4441.7 4449.4 7.7 RUBY TUESDAY INCORPORATED Q3 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.10 0.05 -0.05 312.3 307.4 -4.9 SIMULATIONS PLUS INC Q2 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.07 0.06 -0.01 3.0 3.1 0.1 TITAN MACHINERY INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.92 0.73 -0.19 704.0 784.5 80.6