U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 10 - 1815 ET
Supreme Court
Reuters Pictures
April 10, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 10 - 1815 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat,
met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                            ****    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC                Q4   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD     0.17     0.15    -0.02    180.0    179.7     -0.2
 ARGAN INC                             Q4   MACHINERY                  USD     0.40     0.46     0.06       --       --       --
 BED BATH & BEYOND INC                 Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.68     1.68     0.00   3393.2   3401.5      8.2
 CARMAX INC.                           Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.46     0.46     0.00   2729.8   2827.9     98.2
 CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC              Q4   BEVERAGES                  USD     0.45     0.47     0.02    666.6    696.0     29.4
 FAMILY DLR STORES INC                 Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.22     1.21    -0.01   2888.5   2894.0      5.5
 FASTENAL CO                           Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.37     0.37     0.00    818.0    806.3    -11.6
 FRISCH'S RESTAURANT INCO              Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.34     0.34     0.00       --       --       --
 JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD             Q4   ALTERNATIVE ENERGY         USD    -0.80    -5.04    -4.24    244.5    187.3    -57.2
 MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT                 Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.90     0.90     0.00    571.7    569.5     -2.2
 PROGRESSIVE CORP OHIO                 Q1   INSURANCE                  USD     0.45     0.42    -0.03   4441.7   4449.4      7.7
 RUBY TUESDAY INCORPORATED             Q3   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.10     0.05    -0.05    312.3    307.4     -4.9
 SIMULATIONS PLUS INC                  Q2   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD     0.07     0.06    -0.01      3.0      3.1      0.1
 TITAN MACHINERY INC                   Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.92     0.73    -0.19    704.0    784.5     80.6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
