U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 12 - 1800 ET
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
April 12, 2013 / 12:03 PM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 12 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                               *****    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ARCAN RESOURCES LTD                   Q4   OIL                        CAD    -0.01    -0.28    -0.27     31.5     28.9     -2.6
 DOLLARAMA INC                         Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          CAD     1.02     1.06     0.04    546.3    561.9     15.5
 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.                  Q1   BANKING                    USD     1.39     1.59     0.20  25863.9  25848.0    -15.9
 PURECYCLE CORP                        Q2   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD    -0.05    -0.08    -0.03      0.4      0.9      0.5
 SCORPIO GOLD CORP                     Q4   PRECIOUS METALS            CAD     0.03     0.03     0.00       --       --       --
 SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 'B'               Q2   COMMUNICATIONS             CAD     0.37     0.38     0.02   1257.7   1251.0     -6.7
 SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 'B'               Q2   COMMUNICATIONS             CAD     0.36     0.38     0.02   1255.3   1251.0     -4.3
 WELLS FARGO & CO                      Q1   BANKING                    USD     0.88     0.92     0.04  21593.5  21259.0   -334.5

