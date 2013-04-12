U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 12 - 1800 ET

April 12 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ***** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ARCAN RESOURCES LTD Q4 OIL CAD -0.01 -0.28 -0.27 31.5 28.9 -2.6 DOLLARAMA INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS CAD 1.02 1.06 0.04 546.3 561.9 15.5 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Q1 BANKING USD 1.39 1.59 0.20 25863.9 25848.0 -15.9 PURECYCLE CORP Q2 BUILDING MATERIALS USD -0.05 -0.08 -0.03 0.4 0.9 0.5 SCORPIO GOLD CORP Q4 PRECIOUS METALS CAD 0.03 0.03 0.00 -- -- -- SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 'B' Q2 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.37 0.38 0.02 1257.7 1251.0 -6.7 SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 'B' Q2 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.36 0.38 0.02 1255.3 1251.0 -4.3 WELLS FARGO & CO Q1 BANKING USD 0.88 0.92 0.04 21593.5 21259.0 -334.5