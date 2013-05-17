U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 17 - 1700 ET

May 17 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev DONALDSON COMPANY INC Q3 MACHINERY USD 0.48 0.46 -0.02 658.6 619.4 -39.3 DYNAVOX INC Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.01 -0.04 -0.05 17.5 14.9 -2.6 EUROSEAS LTD Q1 MULTI-IND TRANSN USD -0.05 -0.10 -0.05 11.3 10.9 -0.4 PERNIX GROUP INC Q1 BUILDING MATERIALS USD -0.02 -0.05 -0.03 17.9 17.2 -0.7 STAGE STORES Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.09 -0.02 -0.11 388.4 378.6 -9.8