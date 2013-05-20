U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 20 - 1800 ET

May 20 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY Q3 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.56 0.62 0.06 2046.5 2094.0 47.5 CAMTEK LTD Q1 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.03 -0.01 0.02 17.0 18.1 1.1 HASTINGS ENTERTAINMENT I Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.02 -0.27 -0.25 109.9 109.1 -0.8 HHGREGG INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.30 0.31 0.02 622.6 597.6 -24.9 JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD Q1 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -1.03 -0.85 0.18 226.5 270.0 43.5 NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORAT Q1 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.11 0.15 0.05 84.5 85.8 1.4 RAVEN INDS INC Q1 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.44 0.38 -0.06 112.6 103.7 -9.0 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Q4 AIRLINES USD -0.30 -0.20 0.10 1017.0 1067.6 50.6 TIVO INC Q1 COMMUNICATIONS USD -0.14 -0.09 0.05 61.9 61.8 -0.1 URBAN OUTFITTERS INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.29 0.32 0.03 655.1 648.2 -6.9 XCITE ENERGY LTD Q1 OIL BPN 0.00 -0.60 -0.60 -- -- -- (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))