U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 20 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
May 20, 2013 / 11:07 AM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 20 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY                 Q3   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.56     0.62     0.06   2046.5   2094.0     47.5
 CAMTEK LTD                            Q1   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD    -0.03    -0.01     0.02     17.0     18.1      1.1
 HASTINGS ENTERTAINMENT I              Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD    -0.02    -0.27    -0.25    109.9    109.1     -0.8
 HHGREGG INC                           Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.30     0.31     0.02    622.6    597.6    -24.9
 JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD              Q1   ALTERNATIVE ENERGY         USD    -1.03    -0.85     0.18    226.5    270.0     43.5
 NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORAT              Q1   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.11     0.15     0.05     84.5     85.8      1.4
 RAVEN INDS INC                        Q1   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     0.44     0.38    -0.06    112.6    103.7     -9.0
 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC                  Q4   AIRLINES                   USD    -0.30    -0.20     0.10   1017.0   1067.6     50.6
 TIVO INC                              Q1   COMMUNICATIONS             USD    -0.14    -0.09     0.05     61.9     61.8     -0.1
 URBAN OUTFITTERS INC                  Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.29     0.32     0.03    655.1    648.2     -6.9
 XCITE ENERGY LTD                      Q1   OIL                        BPN     0.00    -0.60    -0.60       --       --       --
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))

