U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 24 - 1800 ET

May 24 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev DESTINATION XL GROUP INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.01 0.02 0.01 99.6 93.6 -6.0 FOOT LOCKER INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.88 0.91 0.03 1637.2 1638.0 0.8 HIBBETT SPORTS INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.07 1.00 -0.07 246.2 240.0 -6.2 NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA Q2 BANKING CAD 1.98 2.08 0.10 1263.9 1251.0 -12.9 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)