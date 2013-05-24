FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 24 - 1800 ET
May 24, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 24 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 DESTINATION XL GROUP INC              Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.01     0.02     0.01     99.6     93.6     -6.0
 FOOT LOCKER INC                       Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.88     0.91     0.03   1637.2   1638.0      0.8
 HIBBETT SPORTS INC                    Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.07     1.00    -0.07    246.2    240.0     -6.2
 NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA               Q2   BANKING                    CAD     1.98     2.08     0.10   1263.9   1251.0    -12.9
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

