U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 3 - 1800 ET

June 3 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORA Q2 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.33 0.36 0.03 1181.0 1173.6 -7.4 CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNT Q3 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.94 1.02 0.08 630.6 640.4 9.8 G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD Q1 CLOTHING USD -0.05 0.05 0.10 267.8 272.6 4.9 PATHEON INC Q2 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD 0.04 0.09 0.06 256.8 253.9 -2.9 SAIC INC Q1 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.26 -- -- 2586.7 2707.0 120.3 VERINT SYSTEMS Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.52 0.44 -0.08 203.3 205.4 2.1