U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 11 - 1800 ET

June 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev LDK SOLAR CO LTD Q1 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -0.96 -1.21 -0.25 97.2 104.3 7.1 MEDICAL ACTION INDS INC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.10 0.08 -0.02 110.0 107.9 -2.1 OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC Q1 CLOTHING USD 0.78 0.82 0.04 236.9 234.2 -2.7 ULTA SALON COSMETICS Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.62 0.65 0.03 576.3 582.7 6.4