U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 12 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
June 12, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 12 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether
they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                      ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                   Curr   EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AGILYSYS INC.                         Q4   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.06     0.15     0.09       --       --       --
 CULP INCORPORATED                     Q4   TEXTILES                   USD     0.34     0.41     0.07     71.5     70.4     -1.1
 EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD               Q4   ELECTRONICS                CAD     0.17     0.11    -0.06     73.3     65.4     -7.8
 FIVE BELOW INC                        Q1   HOME PRODUCTS              USD     0.04     0.05     0.01     94.2     95.6      1.4
 H&R BLOCK INC                         Q4   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     2.61     2.54    -0.07   2282.6   2200.2    -82.3
 HUDSONS BAY COMPANY                   Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          CAD    -0.09    -0.12    -0.03    863.6    884.0     20.4
 PVH CORP                              Q1   CLOTHING                   USD     1.35     1.91     0.56   1913.4   1940.2     26.7
 RAND LOGISTICS INC                    Q4   MARITIME                   USD    -0.54    -0.79    -0.26      6.7      6.9      0.2
 SIGMA DESIGNS INC                     Q1   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.02     0.01    -0.01     50.4     52.5      2.1
 VIRCO MANUFACTURING                   Q1   HOME FURNISHINGS           USD    -0.29    -0.31    -0.02     23.0     19.9     -3.1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
