U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 12 - 1800 ET

June 12 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AGILYSYS INC. Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.06 0.15 0.09 -- -- -- CULP INCORPORATED Q4 TEXTILES USD 0.34 0.41 0.07 71.5 70.4 -1.1 EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD Q4 ELECTRONICS CAD 0.17 0.11 -0.06 73.3 65.4 -7.8 FIVE BELOW INC Q1 HOME PRODUCTS USD 0.04 0.05 0.01 94.2 95.6 1.4 H&R BLOCK INC Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 2.61 2.54 -0.07 2282.6 2200.2 -82.3 HUDSONS BAY COMPANY Q1 RETAILING - GOODS CAD -0.09 -0.12 -0.03 863.6 884.0 20.4 PVH CORP Q1 CLOTHING USD 1.35 1.91 0.56 1913.4 1940.2 26.7 RAND LOGISTICS INC Q4 MARITIME USD -0.54 -0.79 -0.26 6.7 6.9 0.2 SIGMA DESIGNS INC Q1 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.02 0.01 -0.01 50.4 52.5 2.1 VIRCO MANUFACTURING Q1 HOME FURNISHINGS USD -0.29 -0.31 -0.02 23.0 19.9 -3.1