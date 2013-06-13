FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 13 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
June 13, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 13 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ALARMFORCE INDUSTRIES INC             Q2   ELECTRONICS                CAD     0.09     0.11     0.02     12.4     12.1     -0.3
 CAPSTONE TURBINE                      Q4   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD    -0.01    -0.01     0.00     36.3     35.4     -0.9
 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC             Q4   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.62     0.66     0.04   1834.0   1808.5    -25.5
 COFFEE HOLDING CO INC                 Q2   BEVERAGES                  USD     0.15     0.14    -0.01     44.0     31.3    -12.7
 OCULUS INNOVATIVE SCIENC              Q4   DRUGS                      USD    -0.13    -0.23    -0.10      3.9      3.3     -0.5
 RENTRAK CORP                          Q4   LEISURE                    USD    -0.03    -0.17    -0.14     27.6     28.5      0.9
 RESTORATION HARDWARE HOL              Q1   HOME FURNISHINGS           USD     0.04     0.06     0.02    299.1    301.3      2.2
 SYNUTRA INTERNATIONAL INC             Q4   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.02     0.06     0.04     79.0     72.9     -6.1
 TRANSAT AT INC                        Q2   LEISURE                    CAD    -0.33    -0.04     0.29   1163.0   1106.8    -56.2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.