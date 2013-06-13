U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 13 - 1800 ET

June 13 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ALARMFORCE INDUSTRIES INC Q2 ELECTRONICS CAD 0.09 0.11 0.02 12.4 12.1 -0.3 CAPSTONE TURBINE Q4 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD -0.01 -0.01 0.00 36.3 35.4 -0.9 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC Q4 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.62 0.66 0.04 1834.0 1808.5 -25.5 COFFEE HOLDING CO INC Q2 BEVERAGES USD 0.15 0.14 -0.01 44.0 31.3 -12.7 OCULUS INNOVATIVE SCIENC Q4 DRUGS USD -0.13 -0.23 -0.10 3.9 3.3 -0.5 RENTRAK CORP Q4 LEISURE USD -0.03 -0.17 -0.14 27.6 28.5 0.9 RESTORATION HARDWARE HOL Q1 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.04 0.06 0.02 299.1 301.3 2.2 SYNUTRA INTERNATIONAL INC Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.02 0.06 0.04 79.0 72.9 -6.1 TRANSAT AT INC Q2 LEISURE CAD -0.33 -0.04 0.29 1163.0 1106.8 -56.2