June 19, 2013 / 11:58 AM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 19 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ACTUANT CORPORATION                   Q3   MACHINERY                  USD     0.59     0.62     0.04    343.7    344.2      0.5
 CHINAEDU CORP                         Q1   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.17     0.14    -0.02     19.2     19.2      0.0
 CINEDIGM DIGITAL CINEMA               Q4   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD    -0.11       --       --     21.2     21.4      0.2
 CROWN CRAFTS INCORPORATED             Q4   TEXTILES                   USD     0.18     0.19     0.02     23.9     23.6     -0.3
 D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC                Q4   LEISURE                    CAD     0.00     0.00     0.00      3.3      3.6      0.3
 FEDEX CORP                            Q4   MULTI-IND TRANSN           USD     1.96     2.13     0.17  11440.3  11400.0    -40.3
 JABIL CIRCUIT INCORPORAT              Q3   ELECTRONICS                USD     0.54     0.56     0.02   4403.6   4135.3   -268.3
 LA-Z-BOY INC                          Q4   HOME FURNISHINGS           USD     0.28     0.30     0.02    357.7    359.5      1.9
 MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC                 Q3   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.02     0.04     0.02   2253.0   2318.0     65.0
 RED HAT INC                           Q1   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.31     0.32     0.01    359.8    363.3      3.5
 STEELCASE INC-CL A                    Q1   OFFICE PRODUCTS            USD     0.13     0.13     0.00    689.9    667.1    -22.8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
