U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 19 - 1800 ET

June 19 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ACTUANT CORPORATION Q3 MACHINERY USD 0.59 0.62 0.04 343.7 344.2 0.5 CHINAEDU CORP Q1 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.17 0.14 -0.02 19.2 19.2 0.0 CINEDIGM DIGITAL CINEMA Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD -0.11 -- -- 21.2 21.4 0.2 CROWN CRAFTS INCORPORATED Q4 TEXTILES USD 0.18 0.19 0.02 23.9 23.6 -0.3 D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC Q4 LEISURE CAD 0.00 0.00 0.00 3.3 3.6 0.3 FEDEX CORP Q4 MULTI-IND TRANSN USD 1.96 2.13 0.17 11440.3 11400.0 -40.3 JABIL CIRCUIT INCORPORAT Q3 ELECTRONICS USD 0.54 0.56 0.02 4403.6 4135.3 -268.3 LA-Z-BOY INC Q4 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.28 0.30 0.02 357.7 359.5 1.9 MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC Q3 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.02 0.04 0.02 2253.0 2318.0 65.0 RED HAT INC Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.31 0.32 0.01 359.8 363.3 3.5 STEELCASE INC-CL A Q1 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.13 0.13 0.00 689.9 667.1 -22.8